Delhi: Man stabs woman, daughter for rejecting his marriage proposal

A 38-year-old labourer allegedly stabbed a woman and her daughter here for rejecting his marriage proposal for the latter, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Kanganheri village in Kapashera area. The injured were identified as Laali (40), a field labourer, and her daughter Ruby (18), they said.

The accused, Ramu, was a friend of Laali's husband, who is no more. He lived near the victims' house, the police said.

Around 8 pm on Sunday, Ramu visited Laali's house and asked her to let him marry Ruby. Following this, an argument broke out between Laali and Ramu. When Laali refused to let Ramu marry Ruby, he stabbed the two women with a sharp-edged iron weapon with an intention to kill them, a senior police officer said.

Ramu, who also sustained injuries in the scuffle, was caught by Laali's neighbours. Later, he and the two women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, ''Based on the victim's statement, we have registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code at Chhawla police station. The accused has been arrested and is in police custody.'' PTI AMP DIV DIV

