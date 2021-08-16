Left Menu

Armenia says one of its soldiers killed by sniper from Azerbaijan

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:47 IST
Armenia says one of its soldiers killed by sniper from Azerbaijan
Armenia's defence ministry said in a statement that an Armenian soldier was shot dead by a sniper from Azerbaijan on Monday, as border tensions between the countries continue.

Armenia last month proposed that Russia station border outposts along the length of Armenia's border with Azerbaijan.

