Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 13:49 IST
Swedish Kabul embassy staff evacuated, focus on local employees - For Min

Sweden has completed the evacuation of all its Swedish embassy staff from Kabul and is now working on plans to get local employees and those who have supported its activities out of the country, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Monday.

"All deployed personnel were evacuated from Afghanistan last night by helicopter and plane to a U.S. military base in Doha," Linde told reporters at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

