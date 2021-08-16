Swedish Kabul embassy staff evacuated, focus on local employees - For Min
Sweden has completed the evacuation of all its Swedish embassy staff from Kabul and is now working on plans to get local employees and those who have supported its activities out of the country, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Monday.
"All deployed personnel were evacuated from Afghanistan last night by helicopter and plane to a U.S. military base in Doha," Linde told reporters at a news conference.
