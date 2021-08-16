Left Menu

Three Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in northern Iraq - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:04 IST
Three Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in northern Iraq - ministry
Three Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by militants in northern Iraq, Turkey's defense ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross-border operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

