Three Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in northern Iraq - ministry
Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:04 IST
Three Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by militants in northern Iraq, Turkey's defense ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross-border operation.
