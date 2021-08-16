Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mandaviya arrives at Kerala to review COVID situation

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday arrived at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to review the situation of COVID-19 in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:27 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya received by officials at Thiruvananthapuram Airport. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @OfficeOf_MM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday arrived at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to review the situation of COVID-19 in the state. Mandaviya will take stock of the state's medical facilities and management.

"Minister @MansukhMandviya ji has reached Kerala wherein he was formally received at the Trivandrum domestic airport. He will now proceed to his various engagements to examine the State's efforts for the management of #COVID19," Office of Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. According to his itinerary, Mandaviya is expected to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Health Minister Veena George and other officials involved in COVID management in the state today.

The Union Health Minister will also be meeting Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan later in the day. Subsequently, he is scheduled to visit the Hindustan Latex Ltd (HLL) office in Thiruvananthapuram as well as the government medical college and hospital in the state capital before returning to Delhi later in the evening.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,79,155 active cases of COVID-19, while 18,601 people have succumbed to the infection so far in Kerala. (ANI)

