Three held for obstructing I-day procession in Mangaluru

Three activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested for obstructing the procession of a 'freedom chariot' on Sunday in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district as it had a portrait of Veer Savarkar.

The arrested have been identified as K Azeez (43), Abdul Rahman (34) and Shameer (40).

Police sources said a case has been booked under Sections 143, 147, 269, 353, 323 and 427 of IPC against seven SDPI activists on a complaint from the panchayat development officer.

Kabaka Gram Panchayat vice-president Rukmayya Gowda said the freedom chariot was taken out as part of the special celebrations of the 75th Independence Day. The chariot carried portraits of of freedom fighters and displays of various government schemes.

The chariot was blocked by SDPI workers after it was flagged off by panchayat president Vinay Kumar, demanding the removal of Hindutva ideologue Savarkar's photo. Police reached the spot and took away the protesters.

Defending the protest, SDPI district president Ataullah Jokatte said they were only opposing the display of Savarkar's photo along with freedom fighters on the chariot and not the procession.

Meanwhile, state ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeva Matandoor condemned the act of SDPI activists.

