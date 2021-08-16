Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 573 to Rs 62,665 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the September delivery tumbled by Rs 573, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 62,665 per kg in a business turnover of 10,631 lots.

Advertisement

Silver traded lower by 1.22 per cent at USD 23.49 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)