Silver futures drop on subdued demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 573 to Rs 62,665 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the September delivery tumbled by Rs 573, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 62,665 per kg in a business turnover of 10,631 lots.

Silver traded lower by 1.22 per cent at USD 23.49 per ounce in New York.

