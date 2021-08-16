Left Menu

J-K LG hosts I-Day function, kin of those killed in militant attacks among special invitees

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:01 IST
J-K LG hosts I-Day function, kin of those killed in militant attacks among special invitees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hosted an 'At Home' function to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and family members of people killed in terrorist attacks were among the special invitees to the event.

The function was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir Convention Centre here on Sunday evening, an official spokesperson said.

''Family members of martyrs, who were killed in terrorist attacks, were among the special invitees to the function,'' he said.

The LG interacted with the invitees, enquired about their well-being, and exchanged Independence Day greetings with them, he added.

Sinha met the family members of slain head constable Rachhpal Singh, constable Sanjeet Kumar, constable Mukhtiyar Sheikh, constable Shabir Ahmad Ahangar, constable Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat, Saqib Mohi-ud-din, Arshad Khan, and Reyaz Ahmad, the spokesperson said.

The LG assured them of all support from the administration of the union territory, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, HC judges, advisors to the LG, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lt General DP Pandey, vice-chancellors and former MLAs, etc. also attended the event.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, chairpersons of District Development Councils, and leaders of various social and political organizations were also present at the function, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021