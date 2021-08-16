J-K LG hosts I-Day function, kin of those killed in militant attacks among special invitees

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hosted an 'At Home' function to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and family members of people killed in terrorist attacks were among the special invitees to the event.

The function was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir Convention Centre here on Sunday evening, an official spokesperson said.

''Family members of martyrs, who were killed in terrorist attacks, were among the special invitees to the function,'' he said.

The LG interacted with the invitees, enquired about their well-being, and exchanged Independence Day greetings with them, he added.

Sinha met the family members of slain head constable Rachhpal Singh, constable Sanjeet Kumar, constable Mukhtiyar Sheikh, constable Shabir Ahmad Ahangar, constable Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat, Saqib Mohi-ud-din, Arshad Khan, and Reyaz Ahmad, the spokesperson said.

The LG assured them of all support from the administration of the union territory, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, HC judges, advisors to the LG, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lt General DP Pandey, vice-chancellors and former MLAs, etc. also attended the event.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, chairpersons of District Development Councils, and leaders of various social and political organizations were also present at the function, the spokesperson said.

