Raju Sapte suicide case: Mumbai police arrests man for alleged extortion
Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man named Sanjeev Shrivastav for allegedly trying to extort money from Marathi films Art Director Raju Sapte.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man named Sanjeev Shrivastav for allegedly trying to extort money from Marathi films Art Director Raju Sapte. As per the information shared by the Dindoshi police station, the accused was arrested in Pune and later brought to Mumbai. The accused allegedly made frequent calls to Sapte and demanded money.
Sapte committed suicide on July 3 and had recorded a video in which he had accused Rakesh Maurya of the Labour Union of inciting people against him. He stated that Maurya was meddling with his work and he was committing suicide in protest. Following this, on July 30, the police registered a case against three people under sections 385, 504, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marathi
- Mumbai
- Maurya
- Dindoshi
- Rakesh Maurya
- Raju Sapte
- Indian
ALSO READ
Man held in Mumbai, sent to 5-day judicial custody for rape, blackmail
Mumbai: Teen ends life after girl rejects marriage proposal in video chat
Mumbai man assaulted, made to eat garbage: 1 held, 1 on the run
Mumbai Police saves Kerala man from suicide after he hints on Twitter
Navi Mumbai civic body claims to have tested 93% of population for coronavirus