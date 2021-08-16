Left Menu

Raju Sapte suicide case: Mumbai police arrests man for alleged extortion

Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man named Sanjeev Shrivastav for allegedly trying to extort money from Marathi films Art Director Raju Sapte.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:20 IST
Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man named Sanjeev Shrivastav for allegedly trying to extort money from Marathi films Art Director Raju Sapte. As per the information shared by the Dindoshi police station, the accused was arrested in Pune and later brought to Mumbai. The accused allegedly made frequent calls to Sapte and demanded money.

Sapte committed suicide on July 3 and had recorded a video in which he had accused Rakesh Maurya of the Labour Union of inciting people against him. He stated that Maurya was meddling with his work and he was committing suicide in protest. Following this, on July 30, the police registered a case against three people under sections 385, 504, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

