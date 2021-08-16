Left Menu

Man held for impersonating CBI inspector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:21 IST
Man held for impersonating CBI inspector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, police said Monday.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, was arrested in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area Sunday, they said.

On Independence Day, police deployed at Sanjay van, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, signaled to stop Yadav, who was riding a motorcycle, but he tried to escape.

Police stopped him by erecting barricades, a senior police officer said.

The accused was in an inebriated condition, according to police.

He impersonated himself as an inspector at CBI with an ID card hanging around his neck, they said.

After a close look and profiling, the card turned out to be fake, the officer said.

During interrogation, he accepted that he made it himself through the computer and used it whenever the police in Delhi and elsewhere stopped him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The fake identity card, his voter ID, driving license, and Aadhaar card were seized, police said, adding that he is a property agent who works on commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021