Man held for impersonating CBI inspector

A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, police said Monday.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, was arrested in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area Sunday, they said.

Advertisement

On Independence Day, police deployed at Sanjay van, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, signaled to stop Yadav, who was riding a motorcycle, but he tried to escape.

Police stopped him by erecting barricades, a senior police officer said.

The accused was in an inebriated condition, according to police.

He impersonated himself as an inspector at CBI with an ID card hanging around his neck, they said.

After a close look and profiling, the card turned out to be fake, the officer said.

During interrogation, he accepted that he made it himself through the computer and used it whenever the police in Delhi and elsewhere stopped him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The fake identity card, his voter ID, driving license, and Aadhaar card were seized, police said, adding that he is a property agent who works on commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)