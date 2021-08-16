Left Menu

Merkel says Germany must focus on its Afghan 'rescue mission'

16-08-2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Germany's focus must be on its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her Christian Democrat party on Monday, meeting participants said.

"We are witnessing difficult times," she said. "Now we must focus on the rescue mission."

