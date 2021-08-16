HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea to complete quorum of NDMC

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking to direct them to appoint four members of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) so that the quorum of 13 members is complete for its efficacious functioning.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notices to the Centre, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government, and New Delhi Municipal Council on the petition by two residents of the NDMC area.

Advertisement

The court asked the authorities to file their replies within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on January 12 next year.

Petitioners Ganga Ram and Pawan Thapliyal said they were aggrieved due to the failure on part of NDMC in discharging its obligatory and discretionary functions in terms of the provisions of the NDMC Act.

Advocate Amit Sahni, representing the petitioners, said even though the Act clearly mandates the Council should consist of 13 members, the NDMC is functioning with nine members only as the Central government has not nominated four members.

Central government standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia said there was a fundamental objection to the petition and the petitioners ought to have filed a PIL.

To this, Sahni submitted that the petitioners are also aggrieved parties as they are residents of the NDMC Area. The court asked why should NDMC not have its full strength of the quorum and added that it needs to see what Section 4 of the NDMC Act mandates about the nomination of members by the Central government. Advocate Anil Grover, representing the NDMC, submitted that the council was functioning well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)