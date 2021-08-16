Qatar says doing utmost to help safe passage of diplomats out of Afghanistan
Qatar said on Monday it was doing its utmost to help evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan.
Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose country has been playing a key role in trying to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan, told a news conference in the Jordanian capital that Doha was also seeking a peaceful transition after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
