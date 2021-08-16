Dutch military plans evacuation flights to Afghanistan - minister
The Dutch military plans to operate "multiple" flights to Afghanistan, the country's defense minister said in a statement on Monday.
Ank Bijleveld said one aircraft was already underway to Kabul "to first evacuate translators, embassy staff and families."
