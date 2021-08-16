Uzbekistan studies reports of Afghan plane crash

Uzbekistan's Defence Ministry said Monday it was studying reports that an airplane with Afghan military identification marks on it has crashed. Uzbek media reported that the plane went down Sunday evening in the southeast of the country not far from the border with Afghanistan. At least one person was reported injured. The Defence Ministry spokesman told Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency that it was conducting "a thorough analysis" using videos and reports that have surfaced online. The spokesman added that the findings will be revealed soon.

