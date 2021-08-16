Left Menu

Uzbekistan studies reports of Afghan plane crash

Uzbekistans Defence Ministry said Monday it was studying reports that an airplane with Afghan military identification marks on it has crashed. The Defence Ministry spokesman told Russias state RIA Novosti news agency that it was conducting a thorough analysis using videos and reports that have surfaced online.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:31 IST
Uzbekistan studies reports of Afghan plane crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Uzbekistan's Defence Ministry said Monday it was studying reports that an airplane with Afghan military identification marks on it has crashed. Uzbek media reported that the plane went down Sunday evening in the southeast of the country not far from the border with Afghanistan. At least one person was reported injured. The Defence Ministry spokesman told Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency that it was conducting "a thorough analysis" using videos and reports that have surfaced online. The spokesman added that the findings will be revealed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021