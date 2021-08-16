Left Menu

Japan seeks extension of lockdown curbs in Tokyo, regions to Sept. 12 - nhk

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:32 IST
Japan's government will seek to extend a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and five other prefectures by about two more weeks to Sept. 12, NHK reported on Monday.

The government will also expand the state of emergency lockdown measures to the prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka, the public broadcaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

