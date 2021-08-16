Japan seeks extension of lockdown curbs in Tokyo, regions to Sept. 12 - nhk

Japan's government will seek to extend a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and five other prefectures by about two more weeks to Sept. 12, NHK reported on Monday.

The government will also expand the state of emergency lockdown measures to the prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka, the public broadcaster said.

