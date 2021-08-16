Assam govt asks people not to travel to Shillong after unrest

The Assam government has advised people not to travel to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong after some parts of the neighbouring state witnessed violence, a senior police officer said. The Meghalaya government imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts, as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant. ''Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to Law & Order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues,'' Assam Police Special Director General G P Singh said on Twitter.

A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was also attacked by protesters in Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours on Sunday night, prompting security forces to resort to “mild force” for dispersing the crowd.

The attack took place hours after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma late on Sunday.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has resigned amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of the former militant.

