'Over 10,000 wanted criminals arrested in Rajasthan since July'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-08-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

More than 10,665 criminals have been arrested as part of a special operation by the police headquarters in Rajasthan on July 5, officials said Monday.

This campaign to arrest the most wanted will continue till the end of this month, Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather told reporters here. Out of the arrested accused, 1,588 accused have surrendered before the court.

The DGP said instructions were given to all the districts to make intensive efforts for the arrest of the wanted criminals under this campaign.

Special emphasis, he said, were being laid on the arrest of criminals involved in heinous crimes.

Under the campaign, 437 arrested accused were carrying reward on information leading to their arrest, 417 were charged with murder, 350 attempt to murder, 294 under rape and POCSO Act charges, 231 for narcotics smuggling, 212 for assaulting government employees and 123 were booked in Arms Act cases.

