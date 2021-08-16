2 smugglers arrested with over 100 kg of poppy husk in Samba

Two interstate smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and over 100 kilograms of poppy husk was recovered from them, officials said Monday.

The arrest was made after a police party signaled a truck, which was on its way to Punjab from Jammu, to stop for routine checking on a highway at Rakh Barotian, they said.

During the search, police recovered 14 plastic bags containing poppy husk weighing around 101.25 kg, they said.

The driver and his associate tried to run away leaving behind the vehicle, but the police chased them down, they said, adding they have been identified as Parwinder Singh alias Nikku of Ludhiana and Pushpinder Kumar alias Sony of Sangrur (both Punjab districts).

A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station and further investigation started, the officials said.

