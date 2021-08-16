Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel near Gaza - Israeli military

Rocket warning sirens sounded in the southern Israeli town of Sderot near the Gaza Strip on Monday, the military said.

A military statement gave no other details. Israel's Kan public radio said it appeared that one rocket had been fired from the Hamas Islamist-run Palestinian enclave and that it as intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system.

