Iran's Raisi calls for stability in Afghanistan
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday called for national reconciliation in neighbouring Afghanistan.
The official IRNA news agency quoted Raisi as saying Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority. He called Iran "a brother and neighboring nation" to Afghanistan. He also described the Americans' rapid pullout as a "military failure" that should "turn to an opportunity for restoring life, security and stable peace." Iran shares nearly 600 miles of borders with Afghanistan and is home to about 800,000 registered Afghan refugees and more than two million undocumented Afghans. The influx began after Soviet forces entered Afghanistan in 1979.
