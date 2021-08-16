Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:32 IST
Russian, U.S. special envoys discuss Afghanistan by phone - TASS
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI
Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special envoy on Afghanistan, spoke by phone with his counterpart in the United States about the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, the TASS news agency cited him as saying.

Russia's foreign ministry also named Russia, the United States, China, Pakistan, and Iran as countries that could have an impact on the situation in Afghanistan, where the government collapsed on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported.

