Air raid sirens sound in Israel after rocket fired from Gaza

Air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel Monday after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said it identified one rocket launch that was intercepted by aerial defense.

Israeli media showed amateur video footage of the rocket being intercepted over the southern town of Sderot.

The rocket was the first fired by Palestinian militants since the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip in May.

