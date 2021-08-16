Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 24

The Covid curfew imposed in Uttarakhand has been extended from August 17 to August 24, as per a state government order. "The Covid curfew to remain in force in the state from 6 AM of August 17 to August 24, 6 AM," said the order.

The vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 380 active Covid cases in the state.

Also, a total of 72.26 lakh vaccine doses have been delivered in the state as per government data. Out of this, 55.02 lakh are the first doses of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)