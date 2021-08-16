Left Menu

Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 24

The Covid curfew imposed in Uttarakhand has been extended from August 17 to August 24, as per a state government order.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-08-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:41 IST
Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 24
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Covid curfew imposed in Uttarakhand has been extended from August 17 to August 24, as per a state government order. "The Covid curfew to remain in force in the state from 6 AM of August 17 to August 24, 6 AM," said the order.

The vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 380 active Covid cases in the state.

Also, a total of 72.26 lakh vaccine doses have been delivered in the state as per government data. Out of this, 55.02 lakh are the first doses of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021