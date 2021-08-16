Teen drowns while taking bath in pond
16-08-2021
An 18-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in a pond in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.
Moien Khan, a resident of Chamlwas, had gone for a bath in the pond at Tethar village of Banihal, they said.
The body of the deceased was fished out from the water body and was later handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.
