Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators, Tokyo governor says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:02 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The four parties concerned with running the Tokyo Paralympics agreed on Monday that the Games will be held generally without spectators, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.
Koike also said that municipalities and schools will still be able to have schoolchildren attend events as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are implemented. The Paralympics are due to run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.
