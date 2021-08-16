Tokyo Paralympics to be held without spectators, Tokyo governor says

The four parties concerned with running the Tokyo Paralympics agreed on Monday that the Games will be held generally without spectators, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

Koike also said that municipalities and schools will still be able to have schoolchildren attend events as long as proper COVID-19 safety measures are implemented. The Paralympics are due to run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)