U.S. focused on securing Kabul airport - Finer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:09 IST
The United States will spend time on Monday focused intensively on securing the Kabul airport and additional U.S. forces will be flowing into the airport on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser said, as people tried to flee a day after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital.

Jon Finer said in an MSNBC interview that the United States remains engaged in diplomatic conversations with the Taliban in Doha, and acknowledged that the situation in Afghanistan had deteriorated faster than anticipated.

