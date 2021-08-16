Biden to marshal international community on rights in Afghanistan -adviser
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said that President Joe Biden is prepared to marshal the international community on human rights in Afghanistan, where the Taliban is seizing power.
"He is prepared to marshal the international community on this issue. He cares passionately about these human rights questions, and we will stay focused on them in the period ahead," Sullivan said in an interview with Today. "But that was not a reason for the United States to enter a third decade of war in the middle of an internal conflict in another country."
