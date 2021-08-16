Left Menu

Russian court restricts Navalny spokesperson's freedoms - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:22 IST
A Russian court on Monday imposed 18 months of restrictions on the freedom of movement of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, after finding her guilty of breaching COVID-19 safety rules, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has cracked down on the opposition ahead of next month's parliamentary elections. The court banned Yarmysh from leaving her home at night, taking part in rallies and changing her home address without first notifying prison authorities, the report said.

