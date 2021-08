BRIEF-EMA Starts Evaluating Use Of Roactemra In Hospitalised Adults With Severe COVID-19

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA STARTS EVALUATING USE OF ROACTEMRA IN HOSPITALISED ADULTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19: 16/08/2021

* EMA SAYS EMA'S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) WILL CARRY OUT AN ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT OF DATA SUBMITTED IN APPLICATION * EMA: WILL COMMUNICATE ON THE OUTCOME OF ITS EVALUATION, WHICH IS EXPECTED BY MID-OCTOBER UNLESS SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION IS NEEDED. Further company coverage:

