Germany urges Taliban to show restraint, protect Afghan people

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:27 IST
The German government has called on the Taliban to show restraint, protect the lives of the Afghan people and make sure needed humanitarian aid can reach them.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that Germany “is concerned about the fates of individual Afghans as well as the development of the entire country”.

Steffen Seibert said, “These are bitter developments, when looking at them against the background of the years-long missions of the western community of states.” The government also said it is personally contacting all embassy staff, including local hires, whom they are trying to evacuate out of Kabul.

A spokesman for the country's foreign ministry warned people not to independently try to reach the airport because of the volatile and dynamic situation there.

Christofer Burger told reporters Monday that the embassy is calling and emailing everyone who is on evacuation lists and giving them personal instructions.

