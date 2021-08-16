Left Menu

Maha: 4 held in Palghar, 9 chain snatching cases solved

Nine cases of chain snatching have been solved in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar MBVV police limits with the arrest of four people, an official said on Monday.He said stolen jewellery worth Rs 5.52 lakh and three motorcycles costing Rs 2.40 lakh cumulatively were also seized from the arrested accused.Chain snatching cases filed in Virar, Tulinj, Manickpur, Samata Nagar and Dahisar police stations have been solved with these arrests.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:34 IST
Maha: 4 held in Palghar, 9 chain snatching cases solved
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine cases of chain snatching have been solved in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police limits with the arrest of four people, an official said on Monday.

He said stolen jewellery worth Rs 5.52 lakh and three motorcycles costing Rs 2.40 lakh cumulatively were also seized from the arrested accused.

''Chain snatching cases filed in Virar, Tulinj, Manickpur, Samata Nagar and Dahisar police stations have been solved with these arrests. The four have been identified as Riaz Ramzan Shaikh, Sameer Mohammad Wasim Qureshi, Mohammad Jamir Bashir Shaikh and Rakesh Prembahadur Singh. Virar police is probing the matter further,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021