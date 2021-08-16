Man shot dead for helping rape victim
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man was shot dead Monday allegedly by a rape-accused for helping the victim in the case lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.
Ajay Kumar was shot dead by Shubham, a rape-accused, in Bhura village that falls under Kairana police station.
Last year, a rape case was registered against Shubham and his nephew Sunny, who is on the run, Additional Superintendent of police OP Singh said.
Shubham had been pressuring the victim in the rape case to withdraw her statement but Kumar was helping her fight the accused, police said.
Hence, when Shubham was out on bail, he killed Kumar with Sunny’s help, they added.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village to ease the tension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- Shubham
- OP Singh
- Uttar
- Bhura village
- Sunny
- Kairana
- Ajay Kumar
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand govt transfers 34 IAS officers
Amit Shah lauds CM Yogi Adityanath for COVID-19 management, curbing crime in Uttar Pradesh
Muslims in Uttar Pradesh converted to Islam as they were not given due respect, says BJP MP
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
BJP MP booked for misbehaving with priests at Uttarakhand temple