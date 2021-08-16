Russia to evacuate some, not all, staff in Kabul

Russia will evacuate some of its embassy staff in Kabul "in order not to create too big a presence," the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said Monday.

Zamir Kabulov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that some of roughly 100 Russian embassy staff "will be placed on leave or evacuated in some other fashion just in order not to create too big a presence." Kabulov said that the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov will meet a Taliban representative on Tuesday to discuss security for the diplomatic mission, adding that the outside perimeter of the embassy is already being guarded by the Taliban.

Advertisement

Kabulov also said that the Taliban's swift takeover of the Afghan capital was "somewhat unexpected." He said Russia was "too optimistic in our assessment of the quality of the armed forces trained by the Americans and NATO." Kabulov said of those forces, ''They dropped everything at the first shot."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)