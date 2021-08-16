UP man arrested in Chennai for making objectionable remarks against PM: SP

Left Menu

A 70-year-old Uttar Pradesh native was arrested in Chennai for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on YouTube, police said on Monday.Manmohan Mishra, a resident of Kohdaura village under Sureri police station in Jaunpur district was arrested on August 11 in Chennais BRD Nagar, said Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni.A case against Mishra had been registered earlier for making some objectionable comments against the prime minister in the context of a possible third wave of COVID-19 and uploading them on YouTube.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:46 IST
A 70-year-old Uttar Pradesh native was arrested in Chennai for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on YouTube, police said on Monday.

Manmohan Mishra, a resident of Kohdaura village under Sureri police station in Jaunpur district was arrested on August 11 in Chennai's BRD Nagar, said Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni.

A case against Mishra had been registered earlier for making some objectionable comments against the prime minister in the context of a possible third wave of COVID-19 and uploading them on YouTube. His remarks had become viral on other social media platforms as well, Sahni said.

Mishra was found to be a native of Kohdaura village and traced in Chennai from where he was brought to Jaunpur on transit remand and was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, he added.

The SP said Mishra is also a yoga enthusiast and campaigns for people to take it up on YouTube, he added. Last year during the Covid lockdown, Mishra had stayed in his village in UP and had promoted yoga among youths, he said.

