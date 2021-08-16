Bahrain to initiate consultations with Gulf countries on Afghanistan
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:51 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Bahrain will initiate consultations with the other Gulf Arab monarchies regarding the situation in Afghanistan in its capacity as current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the kingdom's government media office said on Monday on Twitter.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahrain
- Gulf Arab
- Afghanistan
- Gulf Cooperation Council
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Consignments of dragon fruit exported first time to London, Bahrain: Commerce min
Bahrain bans entry from Georgia, Ukraine and Malawi over coronavirus concerns -BNA
Olympics-Bahrain runner Alsadik Mikhou suspended for suspected blood doping
Bahraini suspended for blood transfusion
Bahrain to initiate consultations with Gulf countries on Afghanistan