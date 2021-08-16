Left Menu

New secretary to AP Governor posted

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:59 IST
New secretary to AP Governor posted
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Aug 16 (PTI): Senior IAS officer Ram Prakash Sisodia of the 1991 batch has been appointed as the Special Chief Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

He will replace Mukesh Kumar Meena (1998), who has been posted as Secretary (Food Processing) in a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats on Monday.

In an order, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das transferred out Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Piyush Kumar (1997) and directed him to report to the General Administration Department.

It is expected that Piyush may soon go to Government of India on deputation.

IRS officer S Ravi Shankar Narayan has been posted as the Chief Commissioner of State Taxes.

AP Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner P Lakshmi Narasimham (2003) has been given full additional charge of the Commissioner of Appeals post in the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration’s office.

M Hari Jawaharlal (2005) has also been given full additional charge as Joint Secretary in the CCLA office, as per the Chief Secretary’s order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021