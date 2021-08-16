Bombay HC Judge Dama Naidu resigns citing personal reasons

Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu of the Bombay High Court on Monday tendered his resignation citing ''personal reasons'', nearly three years before his term was to end, officials said.

Justice Naidu (59), who was transferred to the Bombay HC in March 2019, was to retire in June 2024.

Advertisement

According to the officials, Justice Naidu cited ''personal reasons'' for his resignation. He was appointed as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh HC in September 2013 and also served as a judge in the Kerala HC.

He was born in 1962 in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, obtained a law degree from the Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupathi, and enrolled at the Bar in March 1997.

He practiced at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the civil and criminal courts in Hyderabad before getting a judgeship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)