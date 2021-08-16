Muzaffarnagar jails restart in-person family visit

Jail authorities here Monday restarted the provision to allow prisoners to meet their family members in-person which was suspended last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The Muzaffarnagar district prisoner jailer said 18 family members were allowed to meet nine prisoners on Monday after they produced a negative RT-PCR report according to the guidelines issued by authorities.

Officials also said a mobile PCO has been set up in the jail for prisoner to talk to their family members. He said they can use the facility up to five-time a week.

He also said 2,525 inmates are lodged in the district jail against a capacity of 870.

