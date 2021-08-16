Left Menu

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

Two others were seriously wounded.McManus said all of the victims were in the 20s and 30s. No arrests have been announced.

PTI | Sanantonio | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 am Sunday at Boom Boom Sports Bar, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

"An individual went to the car, got a gun - a long gun - came back, shot five people in the parking lot," McManus said.

McManus said two people died at the scene and a third person died later Sunday at a hospital. Two others were seriously wounded.

McManus said all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s. McManus said the shooter was a man around the same age but he declined to release any other information about him. No arrests have been announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

