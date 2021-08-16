World News Roundup: Death toll rises to 70 from Turkey floods, 47 reported missing; Kabul's former 'Green Zone' abandoned as diplomats flee Afghan capital and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Death toll rises to 70 from Turkey floods, 47 reported missing

Flash floods that swept through towns in Turkish Black Sea provinces have killed 70 people and emergency workers continue to search for 47 missing people, authorities said on Monday. The floods last week brought chaos as torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed buildings and bridges, closed roads and damaged electricity infrastructure.

Kabul's former 'Green Zone' abandoned as diplomats flee Afghan capital

Kabul's former diplomatic quarter fell silent on Monday as foreign missions were moved to the airport, leaving Taliban patrols in control of the fortified zone of concrete blast walls and checkpoints known as the Green Zone. With police and security contractors who once guarded the embassies in the Wazir Akbar Khan district now gone, some motorists were forced to get out of their cars and lift security barriers themselves before driving through.

Haiti hospitals overwhelmed by quake victims as death toll hits 1,297

Haiti's hospitals were swamped on Sunday by thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake the day before killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits. The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and is reeling from the assassination of its president last month.

Desperate Afghans throng Kabul airport, stalling U.S. evacuations

Thousands of Afghans desperate to leave the country thronged Kabul airport where five people were killed on Monday after Taliban insurgents seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations to clear the airfield. Crowds converged on the airport seeking to escape, including some clinging to a U.S. military transport plane as it taxied on the runway, according to footage posted by a media company.

Gaza militants fire rocket at Israel, Israeli military says

Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Israel on Monday that was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the military said, in the first such attack since an 11-day war in May. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the launching, which Israel's Kan Radio said could be a response by militants in the Hamas Islamist-run enclave to the killing earlier in the day of four Palestinians during a clash with Israeli troops who carried out a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Hichilema faces task of reviving Zambian economy after landslide win

Zambian President Edgar Lungu conceded defeat on Monday, after a landslide election win by opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, who will face the challenge of reviving an economy in turmoil. With all but one constituency counted, Hichilema had won 2,810,777 votes against Lungu's 1,814,201, and the electoral commission declared him president. It marked the country's third peaceful handover of power to an opposition party.

Gunmen abduct 19 people from college in northwest Nigeria

Gunmen abducted 15 students and four staff members from an agricultural college in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, police said on Monday, the latest in a spate of mass kidnappings across Africa's most populous country. During the attack late on Sunday night, the gunmen exchanged fire with a security team protecting the college, resulting in the deaths of one police officer and two guards, according to Mohammed Shehu, a spokesperson for Zamfara State police.

Wildfires burn outside Athens, villages evacuated

Strong winds fanned two wildfires outside Athens on Monday, threatening homes and forcing the evacuation of villages. More than 500 wildfires have broken out in recent weeks across Greece, which, like other countries in the Mediterranean region including Turkey and Tunisia, has seen some of its highest temperatures in decades.

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin resigns as political crisis escalates

Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as prime minister on Monday after months of political turmoil culminated in the loss of his majority, but his resignation is likely to open another chapter of instability in the absence of any obvious successor. Muhyiddin's resignation ends a tumultuous 17 months in office, the shortest stint of a Malaysian leader, but hampers efforts to reboot a pandemic-stricken economy and curb a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Pressure builds for new Lebanon government as chaos deepens

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said he hoped a new government to be formed within the next couple days, as the country's descent into chaos spurred by a financial meltdown prompted renewed efforts to come to an agreement. The two-year crisis hit a new crunch point in the past week, with shortages of imported fuel forcing hospitals, bakeries and other essential services to scale back or shut down.

