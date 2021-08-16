Italy committed to protecting Afghans who assisted Rome's mission
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 18:47 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday Italy was committed to protecting all Afghan citizens who had assisted Rome's mission in the country.
In a statement, Draghi added that Rome was working with European partners to find a solution to the crisis in Afghanistan which would protect human rights, particularly those of women.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Draghi
- Mario Draghi
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Italy
- European
- Rome
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
Cannot bear burden of more Afghan refugees: Pak
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport, clashes intensify in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 4 civilians killed in mortar shelling by Taliban terrorists
US formulates 4 year plan to boost Afghanistan's air exports