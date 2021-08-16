Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man held for raping 4-year-old girl in Jashpur

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:08 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man held for raping 4-year-old girl in Jashpur
A man was arrested in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night and the accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Jaldhari (28), was arrested from his native Manjhatoli village after the victim's mother filed a complaint on Sunday, Duldula police station SHO KP Singh said.

Jaldhari has been charged with rape under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Singh said.

