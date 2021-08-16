Three Naxals arrested in Dantewada

Three lower-rung Naxals, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a civilian in 2019 and also in incidents of damaging roads, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a specific input, the trio, identified as Hunga Kartam (25), Aayta Madvi (25) and Pojja alias Lathi Kartam (28), was apprehended on Sunday from a forest near Etepal village under Kuakonda police station limits when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on a search operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

They were lower-rung rebels and allegedly involved in the killing of a resident of Chhotegudra village of the district in 2019 suspecting him to be a police informer, he said.

Besides, the three were involved in incidents of damaging roads in interiors of Kuakonda and putting up Maoist posters and banners, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)