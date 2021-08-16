Left Menu

Three Naxals arrested in Dantewada

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:28 IST
Three lower-rung Naxals, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a civilian in 2019 and also in incidents of damaging roads, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a specific input, the trio, identified as Hunga Kartam (25), Aayta Madvi (25) and Pojja alias Lathi Kartam (28), was apprehended on Sunday from a forest near Etepal village under Kuakonda police station limits when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was out on a search operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

They were lower-rung rebels and allegedly involved in the killing of a resident of Chhotegudra village of the district in 2019 suspecting him to be a police informer, he said.

Besides, the three were involved in incidents of damaging roads in interiors of Kuakonda and putting up Maoist posters and banners, the SP added.

