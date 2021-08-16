Left Menu

BJP MP visits family of party leader whose house was attacked by terrorists

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:48 IST
BJP MP Jugal Kishore on Monday visited the family of a party leader in Rajouri whose three-year-old son was killed in a grenade attack by terrorists last week.

BJP leader Jasbir Singh and six members of his family were injured in the August 12 attack. His minor son, Veer, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Kishore, who represents the Jammu parliamentary constituency, was accompanied by senior civil and police officers, including Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan, an official spokesperson said here.

The MP condemned the attack and asserted that such cowardly acts would not deter the efforts of the security forces to bring peace in the district Kishore said the government was with the family and assured them of every possible support.

''It was also decided that the name of the Khandli Chowk would be changed to Veer Chowk after the blast victim,'' the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

