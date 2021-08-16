Belgium to send military planes to Kabul for evacuation - Belga
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-08-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 19:53 IST
Belgium will send military planes to Kabul to evacuate Belgian citizens and Afghan staff, news agency Belga reported on Monday.
Foreign affairs minister Sophie Wilmes told Belgian daily Le Soir that evacuation was being organised for 47 Belgians and more than 20 Afghans who worked for the Belgian embassy, Belgian Defence, the European External Action Service, or the EU's Directorate General for Economy.
Belgium will send three military transportation planes, one Airbus 400M and two Lockheed C-130, Le Soir reported.
