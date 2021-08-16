Russia says it has set up contacts with new Afghan authorities to secure its embassy
Russia has set up working contacts with representatives of the new authorities in Afghanistan to ensure the safety of the Russian embassy, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said the situation in Kabul was stabilising and it called on all sides to refrain from violence.
