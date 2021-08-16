Left Menu

Maha: 2 brothers drown in canal of Gosekhurd Dam while clicking selfies

Two brothers in their thirties drowned in a canal of the Gosekhurd Dam in Bhandara district while clicking selfies, police said on Monday.Mangesh Junghare 37 and his brother Vinod 35, residents of Umred in Nagpur, drowned on Sunday and their bodies were fished out at 3pm on Monday, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:08 IST
Two brothers in their thirties drowned in a canal of the Gosekhurd Dam in Bhandara district while clicking selfies, police said on Monday.

Mangesh Junghare (37) and his brother Vinod (35), residents of Umred in Nagpur, drowned on Sunday and their bodies were fished out at 3pm on Monday, an official said. ''Vinod ventured into the water first to click a selfie and lost his balance and got caught in the current. Mangesh tried to save him but both drowned,'' the Paoni police station official said.

