Left Menu

Woman alleges rape at state-run hospital in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:13 IST
Woman alleges rape at state-run hospital in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old woman, attendant of a patient, has alleged she was raped at a state-run hospital here, police said on Monday.

On August 5, the woman along with her sister came to the hospital for treatment of some ailment of her brother-in-law and got him admitted there, they said.

After her brother-in-law got discharged few days ago, she filed a complaint with police today stating that one person who claimed that he was an outsourced employee at the hospital allegedly raped her, a police official said.

Following the complaint a case has been registered and the woman sent for medical examination, the official said, adding, further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
3
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
4
India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat Biotech CMD

India has done better than any country across world in vaccination: Bharat B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021