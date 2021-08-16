Left Menu

Delhi govt constructing unique water extraction wells to meet 24x7 water demand: Satyendar Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 20:20 IST
Delhi govt constructing unique water extraction wells to meet 24x7 water demand: Satyendar Jain
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
The Delhi government is constructing unique water extraction wells across the national capital to complete the 24X7 water supply project, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

Jain reviewed the progress of the water supply project with officials of the Delhi Jal Board, the minister's office said in a statement.

''All work related to UGRs, boring, tube-wells and sewage treatment plants should be completed in time so that the objectives of Yamuna Cleaning and 24x7 water supply can be achieved,'' Jain said. He added that local augmentation should be done at underground reservoirs wherever groundwater levels are high for increasing the underground reservoir capacity.

The minister also said that RO systems will be installed ''wherever required along with tube-wells to ensure the best quality water for people''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

